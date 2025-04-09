(L-R) - Dr Will Butler Head of Modern Collections, The National Archives, Saul Nassé, Chief Executive and Keeper of Public Records, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP

Two archival projects relating to the UK Government's policy during the Troubles have been announced by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn MP.

The first is a project to digitise and publish open UK Government records relating to the NI Troubles in collaboration with The National Archives.

This will broaden access by publishing digital copies of paper records that have previously only been available by visiting The National Archives at Kew, making them free to view online.

It is anticipated that there will be a phased approach to the digitisation project and the first tranche of records will be available on The National Archives’ website by autumn 2025.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP viewing records which will soon be digitised

Furthermore, the second is an archival research project, which will see official historians appointed to research UK Government policy towards Northern Ireland during the Troubles. They will be given full access to UK state archives.

As part of the Government’s commitment to support efforts to address the legacy of the Troubles, these projects will now be taken forward to the implementation stage.

The announcement follows the appointment of an independent expert advisory panel to make recommendations on key details of the archival research project.

Speaking during a visit to The National Archives at Kew, the Secretary of State said: “I am pleased to support work by The National Archives to digitise and publish key records relating to this complex period in our history. I have seen today examples of the records digitisation process and look forward to the first records in this project being published in the autumn.

“I am also grateful to members of the academic advisory panel for lending their expertise to the important archival research project, and I have every confidence that they will ensure it is conducted to the highest academic standards. Their first task will be to identify highly qualified and independently-minded historians via open competition, and I would encourage anyone interested in this project to find out more on their website.

“Taken together, these projects will provide an invaluable resource for the public, journalists, educational institutions, researchers, and academics, making information about this period in Northern Ireland’s history more accessible, and so making government decision-making more transparent.”

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive of The National Archives, said: “The National Archives’ documents provide a valuable perspective on the Troubles.

"This project will mean the widest possible audience will be able view the records online to grow their understanding of this significant period in modern history.”

Co-chairs of the independent advisory panel, Professor Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid and Lord Bew, said: “We welcome the Government’s strong commitment to increasing access to state archives, which has been an important part of dealing with the past in many other countries.