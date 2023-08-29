The Hawk aircraft was part of the famous aerobatic team, whose scarlet formations have delighted millions in their 60-year history, streaking through the skies of more than 50 countries worldwide.

Ray Burrows, chairman of the Ulster Aviation Society, said their team of volunteers have spent weeks of meticulous effort restoring the jet to perfection.

The restoration work to the Hawk trainer included re-assembly and a new layer of paint in the plane’s official Red Arrows livery.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Mr Burrows.

“I can’t wait to see the reaction on people’s faces when we wheel it out at the European Heritage Open Days (next Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10).”

Mr Burrows explained that the bright red icon is a rare donation as the RAF doesn’t have many Hawks which are “past their best-by date”.

He said the few that become available normally go to the largest national air museums.

“We are extremely privileged and honoured to get this aircraft, for which tremendous thanks must go to the RAF Heritage,” said Mr Burrows.

“It probably helped that the Ulster Aviation Museum has built a solid reputation over half a century. It’s also received a major royal award for its totally volunteer workforce.

"And it probably didn’t hurt to have as its patron a senior officer of the RAF, Air Marshal Harvey Smyth (DFC, OBE). He also happens to be an Ulsterman, originally from Donaghcloney.”

The Red Arrows’s first official display took place on May 6, 1965 at RAF Little Rissington for the press.

The first public air display was staged May 9 at the French Air Force base at Clermont Ferrand and the first UK air show was on May 15 at the Biggin Hill International Air Fair, Kent.

Mr Burrows said: “Our only regret is that there will be no Red Arrows displays in Northern Ireland this year – a rare problem which we hope will be corrected by air show organisers next year.”

The Red Arrows usually come to Northern Ireland as part of Airwaves Portrush but after Covid brought an end to that particular event, it was due to be reinstated at a new location in 2022 as the Northern Ireland International Airshow and run every two years.

However, the September event was again cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, meaning the Red Arrows will not appear again until September 2024.

Mr Burrows said: “In the meantime, though, visitors to our collection will be able to see a Red Arrows Hawk on the ground, up close and personal – a unique opportunity in itself.”

That opportunity will arrive on September 9 and 10 at the Ulster Aviation Society’s twin hangars at Lisburn’s Maze/Long Kesh development site.

The museum is open for public viewing during the European Heritage Open Days, at no charge, of the entire 44-aircraft collection from 10am to 5pm.