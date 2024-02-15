Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, the provincial council of GAA sports stated they are "looking forward" to getting on site for pre-enabling works next week.

Furthermore, they have outlined that they have written to local residents and updated the local voluntary, business and tourism community on the plans and the project timeline.

Ulster GAA stated that activity will last from next week and throughout March, which will be focused on initial ground works and this will be followed by site clearance from April to June, including the removal of the old terracing.

Tom Daly, Ulster GAA Stadium Board Chairman said they were delighted that the iconic stadium had been named as one of the ten host venues for the UEFA EURO Championships in 2028.

Commenting on the announcement Mr Daly said, “Commencing works on site has always been a crucial milestone for the redevelopment of Casement Park and we are looking forward to this exciting new phase of the project with a targeted timeline for the delivery of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium and Antrim’s new home.

“It has been a long and frustrating journey to get to this point, however this is an important step forward as we prepare for the delivery phase of the project. Casement Park will host some of the largest and most significant GAA games on the island and it will also be a seven day a week hub that the whole community can access and enjoy.

“With Casement Park being the only regional venue that can host unique global events such as EURO 2028, we are also delighted to support our friends and colleagues at the Irish FA by providing the stadium as a tournament venue for the bid and we are excited by the opportunities that this will create for all of society.

“With works commencing on site next week we will be working with the local community to ensure that they are fully informed on every step of the journey. As our team commences this phase of the project, we would like to thank the local community for their support and patience over the last number of years as we plan for an exciting new future for Casement Park.”

The update comes after Stormont's Minister for Communities revealed on Tuesday that a "considerable amount" of money needed to be found to complete the redevelopment of Casement Park.

In an interview with the BBC, the DUP's Gordon Lyons outlined that funding remains "a big difficulty" to complete the project, which was estimated to cost £77.5m to complete but that was a decade ago.

The BBC asked Mr Lyons if the costs could now exceed £200m but he responded: "The number isn't finalised but even if it was … for commercial reasons I can't go into the details of what that might be.

"But I think it's fair to say, and most people recognise, that it is going to be considerably more than what was originally envisaged back in 2011."

The increased costs for Casement has been criticised by TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell who has urged Minister Lyons to not turn the stadium into “a lucrative cash cow for the GAA for ever and a day.”

He added: “The cost of £200 million is unjustifiable at a time when Stormont is complaining that it doesn’t have the money needed to fund vital frontline services."

In October, a section of the Northern Ireland fanbase chanted ‘You can stick your Casement Park up your h**e’ during a Euro 2024 qualifying win over San Marino.