One of Belfast's most iconic Presbyterian churches is set to be restored and be the new home of the Ulster Orchestra.

Funding support from the Foyle Foundation, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other key organisations will allow a major restoration project to proceed at Townsend Street Church in the city, which will be the orchestra's new, permanent home.

Over the next two years, the complex, comprising three buildings including Townsend Street Church, a former school and a Memorial Hall, will undergo major works to reinstate deteriorated architectural features, bring its history to life and enable it to once again, play a vibrant role within the local community.

As well as providing a much-needed home for the Orchestra, the restoration will also create a rehearsal and event space, a music learning and community engagement hub, a dedicated recording studio, additional rehearsal rooms and spaces to rent.

Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra Chief Executive stated they are “proud” to call Townsend Street their new home.

She said: “Thanks to the generous support of the Foyle Foundation, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Ulster Garden Villages, Dormant Accounts Fund NI and the continued support of the Department for Communities, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council, the Ulster Orchestra is delighted to have taken ownership of the Townsend Street Church complex and is proud to call it our new, permanent home.

"We want to create a flexible space that removes barriers to music for all, acknowledging both the heritage of Townsend Street but also that of the Ulster Orchestra, as one of the UK’s premier orchestras for almost 60 years.

“Our key vision is to be a vital force in the cultural, social and educational life of Northern Ireland. We already work closely with many local communities through our learning and community education programme, but we want everyone to have access to our music and to deliver even more diverse and engaging activities.