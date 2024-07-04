Watch more of our videos on Shots!

US Glamour editorial director Samantha Barry has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Ulster University for her achievements in journalism and for using her platform to empower women and girls.

Originally from Co. Cork, Samantha led the transformation of Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards into an inspirational celebration, championing its diverse community of women and leading the publication to record-breaking monthly audiences.

Before her tenure at Glamour, Barry was Global Head of Social Media at CNN.

Visiting Belfast to receive her Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University, Samantha said: “I am delighted to have been recognised by Ulster University for my work and so excited to join the occasion with thousands of graduates as they celebrate after years of hard work and prepare to embark on their careers.

Ulster University has honoured Samatha Barry’s achievements in journalism and empowerment of women and girls with an honorary doctorate (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

“I am pleased to have enjoyed a close relationship with the University, most recently hosting an online seminar with the 25@25 Leadership group as part of the events marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and I hope to continue supporting the next generation of amazing talent that I know will come from the island of Ireland.”

Asked which great Irish talent should be the next to receive an honorary doctorate, Samantha said: “The women that are changing the entertainment industry. Lisa McGee, Sharon Horgan, there’s so many amazing Irish women that are making massive inroads across the world in entertainment.”