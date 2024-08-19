Michael Gillies, Lecturer in Culinary Arts Management at Ulster University, was nominated to the Academy by MasterChef star and Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean

A lecturer in Culinary Arts Management at Ulster University has become the first professional chef in Northern Ireland to be inducted into the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

Michael Gillies was nominated to the Royal Academy by former MasterChef champion and National Chef of Scotland, Gary Maclean, and Chris McClurg, Chef de Cuisine at Michelin Star restaurant Paul Ainsworth.

The Royal Academy exists to support the future of the hospitality industry through education and training, with Downpatrick native Michael now joining the UK's finest head chefs, pastry chefs, and restaurant managers as an academician at the Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael said of the nomination: “It is a privilege to be inducted into the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and an honour to be the first person in Northern Ireland to have this recognition.

"The Royal Academy is about collaboration and networking with the best in the industry, and I have no doubt it will be beneficial for myself and my students as we seek to move hospitality education forward in Northern Ireland, open up new opportunities, and show young people that a career in hospitality can offer an exciting, rewarding and balanced lifestyle."

During his time in the industry, Michael held several senior chef roles in five-star hotels and Michelin-listed restaurants.

Now, his research focuses on consumer perceptions of food, outreach programmes, food safety, and the use of digital technology in teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his acceptance to the Academy, Michael nominated current Ulster University part- time student Connor Johnston, now Head Chef at Belfast restaurant Deanes Meatlocker, to be the second Northern Irish individual to join the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts.

Michael added: “It was my pleasure to nominate Connor Johnston to be the second local chef to join the Academy and I hope to see many others nominated down the line.

"A huge thank you to Gary Maclean and Chris McClurg, two renowned chefs I have worked with throughout the years from cooking together in Buckingham Palace to competing against each other, for the nomination.”