A trade union has halted an event at the ICC Belfast after being “prevented” from displaying a slide in support of the people of Palestine.

Unison Northern Ireland had been holding its regional council meeting at the city centre venue on Friday when it said it was stopped from showing a slide which called for an end to genocide, illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

The union’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, and Northern Ireland secretary Patricia McKeown responded by leading a walkout and demonstration outside the building.

They relocated the event to their own building in the city but said that caused considerable inconvenience to representatives who travelled from across Northern Ireland, and “significant cost” to the union.

In a statement, Ms McAnea claimed it had been “political vetting”.

“The decision to effectively ban the union from using the ICC was ridiculous and has been a real waste of everyone’s time,” she said.

“Unison has been using the venue for years. The Palestine slide wasn’t offensive.

“There can surely be no one who wants the genocide, ethnic cleansing and the illegal occupation of Palestine to continue.

“This was all about political vetting and the union will never stand for that.

“This should never have happened.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council, which owns the company that operates the venue, said they took advice on displaying the graphics in terms of it being a workplace.

“Council officers were contacted by ICC Belfast yesterday regarding a request by Unison to display graphics on directional screens located in corridors and reception areas of the venue at their event today,” they said.

“These small screens are used primarily to signpost visitors around the venue and are located in common areas of the building used by all visitors, staff and event delegates.

“Advice was provided that the location of these screens would form part of the workplace for ICC staff, and the venue has a legal obligation to provide a fair and harmonious working environment.

“This advice was then provided to Unison by ICC Belfast. There was no issue raised over any conference presentation content, as that is a matter for the event organiser.

“After discussion at this morning’s meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, the council liaised further with ICC management regarding this issue.

“Following engagement with Waterfront staff and their trade union representatives, it was agreed that the graphics could be displayed on the directional screens for the duration of the event.”

The council spokesperson said that elected members have also agreed that a framework should be developed by officers to provide clear guidance to event organisers on any future display of materials in all council-owned venues and areas within them.