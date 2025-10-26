Unionists say that election of Catherine Connolly as Irish president shows the Republic is a 'cold house' for Protestants and urge her to respect Northern Ireland's place in the UK

Heather Humphreys congratulates Catherine Connolly on becoming president at the election count in Dublin. Unionists noted that Ms Humphreys was the target of sectarianism. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The three main unionist parties in Northern Ireland have all expressed concern over the election of Catherine Connolly – who has called for an all Ireland – as the new president of the Republic of Ireland.

The Sinn Fein-backed independent politician easily defeated her only opponent, Heather Humphreys, by a margin of more than two to one.

Ms Connolly has a long history of radical left-wing views, and is also a fierce critic of Israel.

Her election exposes the sectarianism of the Republic of Ireland, Jim Allister MP said.

While congratulating Ms Connolly's election, the Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt has called on the president-elect to “demonstrate full respect” for the Good Friday Agreement.

And the DUP MP Jim Shannon said he believes the election of Ms Connolly highlights how the Republic of Ireland is still “a cold house” for unionists.

Ms Connolly, who will become the 10th president of the Republic of Ireland in a fortnight, replacing Michael D Higgins, secured 63% of first preference votes, more than twice the number of votes for the the Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys, who is a Presbyterian from Monaghan.

Mr Allister, who is TUV leader and North Antrim MP said: “Contrary to the spin, Catherine Connolly’s election as president of the Irish Republic is no great leap forward for an all Ireland. Quite the contrary is the case.

“Ms Connolly’s election is in fact a disaster for anyone promoting an all Ireland. She will be a toxic and divisive figure.

“Connolly represents the most militant and ideological strand of southern nationalism, and she will be deeply unpopular among unionists – even more so than her predecessor, which is quite an achievement in itself.”

Mr Allister added: “Far from advancing their cause, the nature of this election has set back the so-called agreed Ireland project. The campaign descended into open sectarianism, particularly after Sinn Fein entered the fray in support of the ultimate winner.

“The treatment of Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys – targeted and abused because of her Protestant background – exposed the ugly undercurrent of intolerance that still runs through southern politics.

“If this is what ‘inclusivity’ looks like, it will repel rather than attract.”

Mr Allister said: “Catherine Connolly may well become an embarrassment for the Republic on the international stage. Her far-left instincts, her hostility to traditional western allies, and her eagerness to insert herself into political controversies could put her on a collision course with key western governments.”

Mr Nesbitt said: “As democrats, we accept the will of the people of the Republic of Ireland in electing Catherine Connolly as their 10th president, or Uachtarán na hÉireann, and congratulate her on her election.”

He continued: “I look forward to seeing her demonstrate full respect for the 1998 Belfast Agreement and the principle of consent that underpins it.

“She will be aware of the concerns of the Protestant, unionist and loyalist communities here in Northern Ireland, and those within her own jurisdiction concerning her political and geopolitical views, not least regarding the future constitutional status of Northern Ireland.

“It would also be remiss not to deplore the reaction of many to Heather Humphreys’ background as a Protestant. Even the response to her tangential association with the Orange Order stands in contrast to the acceptance of elected representatives from other traditions in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Unionism will see challenges ahead with this result, but the Ulster Unionist Party will do what it always does and face those challenges in good faith, with the prosperity of all our people in mind.”

Mr Shannon said: “We have to have a relationship with the Republic of Ireland, an economic relationship, but we don't have to have a constitutional relationship, which is really what they're probably going to try and strive for.”

He added: "I think the fact that Heather, as a person who was born in the Republic of Ireland, who wished to represent the Republic of Ireland at the presidential level, was subject to vile abuse against her because of who she was, tells us that we have no place there either.”

The SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP congratulated Ms Connolly, and said: “The SDLP believes President Connolly can use her term to provide a platform for honest discussion about a New Ireland.