UUP call for Executive to be reformed to tackle spiralling costs of Casement Park redevelopment

The cost of the redevelopment has now hit £168 million and with the GAA saying it will only contribute £15 million, the remainder – £153 million – must come from public funds.

A UUP spokesperson said: “The spiralling costs of the proposed re-development of the GAA stadium at Casement Park is very concerning.

"It is right that the GAA should receive funding for the redevelopment of Casement as both the IFA and Ulster Rugby have but the recent assessment of costs for the new stadium is troubling.

The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013. Pic: Pacemaker

"This is more reason that the Executive should be formed immediately and the new proposed costs for the development of Casement be investigated by a minister and the Executive.”

Earlier in the week TUV’s Ron McDowell said it was “nothing short of scandalous” that the GAA’s share of the bill will be no more than the originally pledged £15m.

He said: "At a time when national and local government finances are under pressure and ordinary people are dealing with a cost of living crisis it is nothing short of scandalous that the Secretary of State should have a ‘we'll find the money, don't you worry’ approach to this project and this project alone.

"Why should the GAA uniquely have access to a bottomless pit of public money?”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe also questioned Chris Heaton-Harris over the "apparent blank cheque promise” in May on the redevelopment of the GAA ground in Belfast.

She said: “He now needs to spell out whether he believes that spending in this area is a higher priority than the school redevelopments which have been halted due to lack of funding or reform of the health service.”

A DfC spokesperson said: “A VEAT (Voluntary Ex Ante Transparency Notice) notice has been published by UCGAA to notify the market of UCGAA’s proposal to modify their existing Casement contract.

“It is an important part of the open and transparent contract modification process.