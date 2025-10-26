Police have lifted a security alert in Londonderry following the discovery of a viable explosive.

The device at a residential property in the Campion Court area of the Waterside was reported to police shortly after 5.35pm on Saturday.

Ammunition Technical Officers deemed the device to be viable after examination.

It was made safe before it was removed for further forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“This device posed a serious risk to the local community. We’re thankful it did not detonate before it was discovered.

“We would ask that the public be vigilant to any suspicious items or behaviour in their area, and report any concerns to us immediately.

“Officers will continue to maintain a presence in the area today as we conduct further inquiries.”

The PSNI appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1161 25/10/25.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously.

SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly condemned the alert.

He said: “Those responsible for leaving a suspect device at Campion Court have caused inconvenience and worry for residents in this part of the Waterside.

“We've had families disrupted on a cold, wet evening and the Top of the Hill community want this type of disruption to end.