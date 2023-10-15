VIDEO: Fan footage as Northern Ireland supporters chant 'You can shove your Casement Park up your h**e' in Belfast win
and live on Freeview channel 276
The game marked the first live senior Northern Ireland match since Tuesday’s confirmation of a successful UK and Ireland bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament.
Casement Park has been designated one of 10 host stadiums for Euro 2028 and home for any Northern Ireland fixtures based on successful qualification.
The National Stadium at Windsor Park was described by the Irish Football Association as sold out for Saturday’s 3-0 win over San Marino but the 18,500 capacity does not meet the 30,000-minimum standard set by UEFA for hosting games at a major tournament.
Although Casement Park has been listed in the UK and Ireland bid as a host venue, the GAA stadium site currently stands derelict with redevelopment plans mired in controversy and hit by delays.
The west Belfast project cost is expected to rise beyond £100m for a 34,000-plus capacity Casement Park.
Sections of the Northern Ireland fanbase could be heard chanting “You can shove your Casement Park up your h**e” within the opening minutes of the weekend game, with repeated airings sporadically over the course of the fixture showing opposition to the plan.
Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson offered a positive update over funding for Casement Park at Tuesday’s bid confirmation in Switzerland: “There’s a project plan in place, the planning permission has been granted for Casement, they have a full project plan for it, it’s a GAA project,” he said. “We’ve been working with our partners at GAA but also with the government (in the UK and Ireland) and we’re assured by the government that the funding will be made available for it.
“The governments have fully supported the bid right from the beginning.”
On the issue of funding for the Casement Park site in west Belfast, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said last week there will be a “lot of questions” for the UK Government if it funds the construction while Northern Ireland faces a budget crisis.
Sir Jeffrey has stated his party would not break the principle of equitable funding for sports stadiums in Northern Ireland.
The GAA is part-funding the project but has yet to reach an agreement with Stormont on how to cover a multimillion-pound shortfall.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish Government would be prepared to foot some of the bill.
The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC) has also voiced concerns in a letter to the Irish FA, with the governing body stating they’ve responded “in full”.