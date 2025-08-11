A stock image of a woman drinking a glass of milk

A trade union has warned of potential milk shortages in Northern Ireland after drivers and engineers at Dale Farm vote overwhelmingly for industrial action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers and drivers at multiple Dale Farm production sites will participate in the initial three day strike action on Wednesday, August 20.

A further three day strike is scheduled for the following week escalating to a five day strike the week after. In the absence of a resolution, all-out strike action will comence from the fourth week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite the Union say drivers and engineers voted in a formal ballot with majorities of 90 and 89 per cent respectively for strike action in support of their pay claim.

They added that pay for Dale Farm workers is lower than it is for industry comparators in Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Dale Farm engineers and drivers are determined to win a needed pay increase. Dale Farm is a highly successful enterprise and can afford to pay their skilled workforce properly. The workers can count on the full support of Unite for as long as it takes to win fair pay and respect."

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall, added: “Dale Farm workers at multiple sites will participate in the strike. Given the involvement of so many drivers and engineers, this industrial action will very likely affect both milk collection and production. Management knows what is needed to avoid this outcome: they need to provide an increase meeting our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Dale Farm said: “We value all our staff and take pride in our employee relations. We believe we have made a very fair offer to this small group of our workforce, and we urge them, and Unite, to reconsider their decision.

“Our farmers can be assured that we have contingency plans in place, and their milk will be collected, as normal, during this period. We also want to assure our customers and our consumers that there will be no interruption to the supply of any of our products.