Political leaders from major parties in Northern Ireland have voiced their dismay at the UK Government's decision to not compensate Waspi women.

On Tuesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the Government does not believe paying a flat rate to women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’ money.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) have advocated for support for women born in the 1950s who they say were not adequately informed about changes to the state pension, causing them to suffer financial hardship with not enough time to replan for retirement.

In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommended the Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

However, Ms Kendall rejected that recommendation though the Government has apologised for a 28-month delay in writing to the women.

Shouts of “shame” were uttered when she made the announcement in the Commons.

In a post on X, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the news was "deeply disappointing".

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall

She added: "My mother is a WASPI woman, and she and many women were treated appallingly and shabbily and deserve that to be recognised."

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, the leader of the TUV Jim Allister asked the following question to Ms Kendall.

"Is not the appalling message from the Government today that maladministration pays? If, as here, we have nationwide maladministration and no consequences, what other conclusion could one reach?

"What is the point of an ombudsman if the Government can be the judge in their own cause and dispense with the findings? Surely, the whole purpose of finding maladministration is to ensure that the maladministrator pays."

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

Alliance Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood said the decision was "indefensible”.

She sated: “This is a cruel betrayal of the millions of women who have already endured financial hardship and emotional distress due to the Government’s failure to adequately communicate State Pension age changes. To apologise but then refuse compensation adds insult to injury and shows a blatant disregard for justice.

“These women were denied the information and time needed to plan for their futures. The Ombudsman’s findings are clear, and the refusal to act on its recommendations is indefensible."

In a statement, SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP accused the UK government of failing Waspi women.

She said: “While the sums involved are very large, there is a definite injustice experienced by a significant number and a blanket refusal to redress is not acceptable. This is a wrong that must be righted.

“This decision will force Waspi women back to the courts and the SDLP will continue to support them in their quest for fair redress for the many who experienced real hardship due to the handling of this change.”

Despite the outcry, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would not rise to calls for a vote on the decision.

However, he described delays in communicating changes to the state pension age for women born in the 1950s as “unacceptable”, and criticised George Osborne’s move to accelerate the programme when he was chancellor.

He stated in the Commons: “It is a serious issue. It is a complex issue. The research, as he knows, shows that 90% of those impacted knew about the changes that were taking place.

“I am afraid to say the taxpayers simply cannot afford the tens of billions of pounds in compensation when the evidence does show that 90% of those impacted did know about it. That is because of the state of our economy.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would not accept the suggestion he had “misled” Waspi campaigners, adding the decision had not “been taken lightly”.

However, the Waspi campaigners accused Sir Keir of cherry-picking the figures he referred to at the despatch box.

Angela Madden, chair of Waspi, said: “This isn’t just misleading; it’s an insult to millions of 1950s-born women who were blindsided by these changes. The ombudsman’s findings were based on rigorous evidence showing that 60 per cent of women had no idea their own State Pension age was rising.

“The Government’s attempt to cherry-pick data to suggest otherwise is spreading dangerous misinformation, plain and simple.”