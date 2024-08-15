WATCH: A sneak peak of new £46 million Northern Regional College Causeway Campus in Coleraine
Planning approval for Causeway Campus was obtained in July 2019 and involved the complete demolition of the existing campus buildings in Coleraine.
The 12,600 m2 campus cost £46 million and is set to provide an exciting and innovative new space for working and learning.
Equipment and facilities have been incorporated to support and enhance curriculum delivery, as well as staff and student experience.
An open day for the public will take place on Tuesday, August 27 from 10am to 3pm.
Here’s a quick video as to what students, staff and members of the public can expect from the new campus.
