WATCH: A video of the start of the main Belfast Orange parade winding its way through the city centre

The vast parade left Carlisle Circus at 10am on its long walk to the Field in south Belfast.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP was among brethren walking at the front of the march, which wound its way down Royal Avenue, past Castle Place and on to Donegall Place.

Crowds applauded the procession as it made its way to Belfast City Hall.

There, at around 1030am, there was a remembrance service to honour those who died in the world wars and in service of their country, while the rest of the long parade waited en route.

Grace Moffett, aged 11, at Carlisle Circus in Belfast watches the starting point of the main Belfast Orange Order parade as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire