WATCH: A video of the start of the main Belfast Orange parade winding its way through the city centre
The DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP was among brethren walking at the front of the march, which wound its way down Royal Avenue, past Castle Place and on to Donegall Place.
Crowds applauded the procession as it made its way to Belfast City Hall.
There, at around 1030am, there was a remembrance service to honour those who died in the world wars and in service of their country, while the rest of the long parade waited en route.
The head of parade and leading bands then resumed their place at the front of the procession, which headed down Bedford Street, past even thicker crowds, and on towards Shaftesbury Square and the Lisburn Road.