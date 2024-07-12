WATCH: A video of the start of the main Belfast Orange parade winding its way through the city centre

By Ben Lowry
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The vast parade left Carlisle Circus at 10am on its long walk to the Field in south Belfast.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP was among brethren walking at the front of the march, which wound its way down Royal Avenue, past Castle Place and on to Donegall Place.

Crowds applauded the procession as it made its way to Belfast City Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There, at around 1030am, there was a remembrance service to honour those who died in the world wars and in service of their country, while the rest of the long parade waited en route.

Grace Moffett, aged 11, at Carlisle Circus in Belfast watches the starting point of the main Belfast Orange Order parade as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA WireGrace Moffett, aged 11, at Carlisle Circus in Belfast watches the starting point of the main Belfast Orange Order parade as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Grace Moffett, aged 11, at Carlisle Circus in Belfast watches the starting point of the main Belfast Orange Order parade as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The head of parade and leading bands then resumed their place at the front of the procession, which headed down Bedford Street, past even thicker crowds, and on towards Shaftesbury Square and the Lisburn Road.

Related topics:DUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice