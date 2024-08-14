WATCH: Champagne flows in Coleraine as Olympic gold medallist Hannah Scott receives home parade
Northern Ireland’s first female Olympic gold medallist in 50 years has been given a hero’s welcome home in Coleraine.
Hannah Scott, who won a gold medal in the women’s quadruple sculls event, was honoured with a day of celebrations in her home town.
The day started with a meet and greet at Bann Rowing Club before walking up the town centre for a private reception.
A big crowd descended in Coleraine as they welcomed home their first ever gold medal Olympian.
