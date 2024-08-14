Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s first female Olympic gold medallist in 50 years has been given a hero’s welcome home in Coleraine.

Hannah Scott, who won a gold medal in the women’s quadruple sculls event, was honoured with a day of celebrations in her home town.

The day started with a meet and greet at Bann Rowing Club before walking up the town centre for a private reception.

