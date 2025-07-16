WATCH: From Canada to Royal Portrush - meet the golf fan who has travelled over for the 153rd Open Championship
Larry Homenuik, who is originally from Winnipeg but now lives in Calgary, Canada, watched on as some of the golf’s elite got on the course for the final practice round ahead of the tournament getting under way tomorrow.
The likeable Canadian discussed his flight route to the United Kingdom – but revealed that he will then make the journey to Liverpool to play golf in the coming days.
"My family is famous for golf...but I’m more famous for hockey,” he laughed.
"My flight route was Calgary to Toronto, Toronto to Edinbrugh, where I spent eight hours and then I came to Belfast.
"I don’t even know how we got up here as there’s so many roundabouts in this country.
"We are flying to Liverpool on Friday to play golf as there’s apparently too much corporate money to play here this week.
"We’re going to golf in Liverpool for four days but ensure we are done by noon to watch the golf in a pub.”
Mr Homenuik, who has Irish and Ukrainian ancestry, provided his tip as to who will lift the Claret Jug come the end of play on Sunday.
He also provided a story about Canadian player Nick Taylor who is in the field for the final major of the year.
He stated: “I hope Tommy Fleetwood...but if it stays like this and I know it’s supposed to rain, I’m not anti-Scottie Scheffler but he’s probably going to win.
"If I had to put money on it, I’d say Scheffler but I’d love to see Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy or Fleetwood win.
"I’ve got a story about Nick Taylor. My uncle is 90-years-old now and when Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open at Oakdale, my uncle is on the pro there and one of the three nine holes there is called ‘Homenuik Nine’.
"My uncle said we are finally having a tournament in Canada that opened my course...so he likes to tell the story that he lifted the curse.
"My uncle hit the opening tee-shot at that Canadian Open and I was there to watch it and he said that if they let him hit the opening tee-shot in 1977, then another Canadian would have won!”
And what’s his views on Guinness?
"I’ve had three pints...but I don’t like Guinness,” he smiled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.