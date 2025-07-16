Tens of thousands of people enjoyed some more top-class golf at Royal Portrush on Wednesday – with one fan going, quite literally, the extra mile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larry Homenuik, who is originally from Winnipeg but now lives in Calgary, Canada, watched on as some of the golf’s elite got on the course for the final practice round ahead of the tournament getting under way tomorrow.

The likeable Canadian discussed his flight route to the United Kingdom – but revealed that he will then make the journey to Liverpool to play golf in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My family is famous for golf...but I’m more famous for hockey,” he laughed.

Larry Homenuik spoke to the News Letter from the spectator village at Royal Portrush

"My flight route was Calgary to Toronto, Toronto to Edinbrugh, where I spent eight hours and then I came to Belfast.

"I don’t even know how we got up here as there’s so many roundabouts in this country.

"We are flying to Liverpool on Friday to play golf as there’s apparently too much corporate money to play here this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to golf in Liverpool for four days but ensure we are done by noon to watch the golf in a pub.”

Mr Homenuik, who has Irish and Ukrainian ancestry, provided his tip as to who will lift the Claret Jug come the end of play on Sunday.

He also provided a story about Canadian player Nick Taylor who is in the field for the final major of the year.

He stated: “I hope Tommy Fleetwood...but if it stays like this and I know it’s supposed to rain, I’m not anti-Scottie Scheffler but he’s probably going to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I had to put money on it, I’d say Scheffler but I’d love to see Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy or Fleetwood win.

"I’ve got a story about Nick Taylor. My uncle is 90-years-old now and when Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open at Oakdale, my uncle is on the pro there and one of the three nine holes there is called ‘Homenuik Nine’.

"My uncle said we are finally having a tournament in Canada that opened my course...so he likes to tell the story that he lifted the curse.

"My uncle hit the opening tee-shot at that Canadian Open and I was there to watch it and he said that if they let him hit the opening tee-shot in 1977, then another Canadian would have won!”

And what’s his views on Guinness?