As the competitive action gets under way at Royal Portrush tomorrow – a local native has backed Rory McIlroy to lift his second Claret Jug.

Adrian Drake, from the nearby village of Dervock, has tipped Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to do well – but believes Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, who was on the bag when Shane Lowry won back in 2019, can help his new prodigy Min Woo Lee.

However, he would love to see McIlroy win on home soil and create even more special memories for the 35-year-old.

Mr Drake discussed how he was there for the full week six years ago and how the weather can make the challenge harder for the elite golfers.

Adrian Drake spoke to the News Letter at the back of the 7th green at Royal Portrush

Wednesday’s final practice round provided sunny weather but that is set to end across all four days of competitive action as outbreaks of rain is expected.