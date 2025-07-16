WATCH: Local native aiming for Rory McIlroy success at the Open Championship
Adrian Drake, from the nearby village of Dervock, has tipped Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to do well – but believes Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, who was on the bag when Shane Lowry won back in 2019, can help his new prodigy Min Woo Lee.
However, he would love to see McIlroy win on home soil and create even more special memories for the 35-year-old.
Mr Drake discussed how he was there for the full week six years ago and how the weather can make the challenge harder for the elite golfers.
Wednesday’s final practice round provided sunny weather but that is set to end across all four days of competitive action as outbreaks of rain is expected.
The play gets under way at 6.35am when Padraig Harrington hits the opening tee-shot, alongside Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland’s own Tom McKibbin.
