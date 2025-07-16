There was a lingered smell of sunscreen across the course at Royal Portrush today as the warm weather was enjoyed by tens of thousands of people.

Wednesday is the final practice round for the professionals ahead of the tournament officially getting under way on Thursday.

In the spectator village – as shown in this video – fans were tucking into a cold drink or some food to keep refreshed amid a warm day on the north coast.

My phone was reading 17C as local heroes Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin got some practice in.

A general view of the sunny course during a practice round on Wednesday ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

As we reported in today’s paper, fans are advised to make the most of the good weather today as showers are forecasted for every single day of tournament play.

Thursday is forecasted to have “outbreaks of rain”, with “some heavy bursts possible”.

The Met Office says the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow is a possibility.

From then on, umbrellas and rain jackets will be the order of the day as more unsettled weather is forecast for the north coast.