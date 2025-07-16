WATCH: Spectators enjoy the warm weather at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:32 BST
There was a lingered smell of sunscreen across the course at Royal Portrush today as the warm weather was enjoyed by tens of thousands of people.

Wednesday is the final practice round for the professionals ahead of the tournament officially getting under way on Thursday.

In the spectator village – as shown in this video – fans were tucking into a cold drink or some food to keep refreshed amid a warm day on the north coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

My phone was reading 17C as local heroes Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin got some practice in.

A general view of the sunny course during a practice round on Wednesday ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrushplaceholder image
A general view of the sunny course during a practice round on Wednesday ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

As we reported in today’s paper, fans are advised to make the most of the good weather today as showers are forecasted for every single day of tournament play.

Thursday is forecasted to have “outbreaks of rain”, with “some heavy bursts possible”.

The Met Office says the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow is a possibility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From then on, umbrellas and rain jackets will be the order of the day as more unsettled weather is forecast for the north coast.

The weather update comes as 278,000 people are expected to go through the gates of Royal Portrush this week, marking the highest attendance of an Open outside of St Andrews.

Related topics:SpectatorsRory McIlroySt AndrewsMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice