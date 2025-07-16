WATCH: Spectators enjoy the warm weather at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
Wednesday is the final practice round for the professionals ahead of the tournament officially getting under way on Thursday.
In the spectator village – as shown in this video – fans were tucking into a cold drink or some food to keep refreshed amid a warm day on the north coast.
My phone was reading 17C as local heroes Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin got some practice in.
As we reported in today’s paper, fans are advised to make the most of the good weather today as showers are forecasted for every single day of tournament play.
Thursday is forecasted to have “outbreaks of rain”, with “some heavy bursts possible”.
The Met Office says the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow is a possibility.
From then on, umbrellas and rain jackets will be the order of the day as more unsettled weather is forecast for the north coast.
The weather update comes as 278,000 people are expected to go through the gates of Royal Portrush this week, marking the highest attendance of an Open outside of St Andrews.
