Cutting the ribbon: Pictured at the opening of NI Hospice’s first-ever charity shop in Carrickfergus are Jill Coiley, Shop Supervisor; Brian Mulholland, Shop Supervisor; Michael Steenson, Retail Support Manager; Fiona Gillespie, Store Manager; Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns; Gerry Griffin, Warehouse Manager; Tanya Dempsey, Area Manager; and Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail. Photo by NI Hospice

Northern Ireland Hospice has opened its first-ever charity shop in the heart of Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officially opening the store by cutting the ribbon and welcoming the first customers through the door on Monday were Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns, and NI Children’s Hospice Youth Ambassador Madison Wright.

The Hospice is a local charity that provides specialist palliative care for over 4,000 babies, children and adults every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Hospice's Head of Retail, Alan Kennedy, said Carrickfergus is the ideal location due to the town being known for its "strong sense of community and local pride."

He added: “We’ve been welcomed to Carrickfergus with open arms, and we can’t wait to return the favour by welcoming people through our doors to peruse and purchase our bargains. If you haven’t visited us yet, we hope to see you soon!”

Shop Manager Fiona Gillespie said: “Our Carrickfergus shop has been designed with a fresh, modern look, creating a bright and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.

“Inside, you’ll find a fantastic selection of pre-loved fashion, unique homewares, and hidden gems – all encouraging sustainable shopping that’s both kinder to the planet and supporting our vital Hospice care services for vulnerable people in our local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order for our Hospice stores to operate successfully, we rely on generous donations of quality, unwanted goods. So if you’re having a Spring clean, please donate to NI Hospice and help us care for local people living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.