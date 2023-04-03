News you can trust since 1737
West Winds residents stage ‘walk about’ to send message to group calling itself ‘Real UFF’

Residents in Newtownards attempted to send a message to the ‘Real UFF’ tonight that they are not welcome in the West Winds estate.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:50 BST- 1 min read

In an open letter West Winds Residents Collective said: “The ongoing dispute in the local area has caused fear and immeasurable disruption in our community."

In the letter they went on to ask those people “affiliating themselves with the group called itself the ‘Real UFF’ to leave the West Winds estate within the next 48 hours”.

The group said they had passed the names of those they want to leave the estate on to the PSNI.

Police sealed off the Weavers grange area of Newtownards on Thursday after masked men were seen on the streets
Last night what was terms a ‘community safety walkabout’ was held in the estate which included men, women and children – in a bid to “show that this community will not be intimidated, threatened or bullied”.

Ealier today four men have been remanded in custody over incidents connected with the ongoing feud between gangs in Ards and North Down.