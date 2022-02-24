In the wake of the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and House of Commons.

The UK and USA have already imposed sanctions on Russia, but have taken sanctions one step further.

Here's what Boris Johnston said in his address today and how the UK is responding to Russia invading Ukraine.

What has Johnston said so far about Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

In the wake of the news of the invasion, Boris Johnston took to Twitter this morning, where he tweeted,

'I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.'

In his address to the nation, he said that Putin had launched a "vast invasion by land, by sea and by air" against Ukraine.

Residents of the capital city Kyiv leave the city as Russia invades Ukraine.

He said that the UK would implement a "massive package" of sanctions to "hobble" Russia's economy.

He reiterated, 'Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.'

Boris Johnston outlined this further when he addressed the House of Commons MPs at 05:00 PM.

Following this, there will be an additional meeting of the emergency COBRA committee at 07:30 PM and a cabinet meeting at 08:00 PM at Downing Street.

Kyiv residents queue for buses out of the city as news breaks that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

What sanctions are the UK bringing against Russia?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the sanctions he will be imposing against Russia including:

All major Russian banks will have their assets frozen and they will be excluded from the UK financial system.

Boris Johnston addressed the UK in a televised speech at 12:00 today.

Laws to stop major Russian companies and the state from raising finance or borrowing money on UK markets.

Asset freezes on 100 new individuals or entities.

The Aeroflot airline will be banned from landing in the UK.

A suspension of dual use export licences to cover things which can be used for military purposes.

Within days the UK will stop exports of high-tech items and oil refinery equipment.

A limit on deposits Russians can make to UK bank accounts.

What has Ukraine said?

In an address to the nation, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine told Ukrainians, “We are defending our country, we fight for our country and we protect our country”.