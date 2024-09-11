The widow of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane has said it is time for the truth to come out about his killing after “35 years of cover-ups”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geraldine Finucane was speaking after the Government ordered a public inquiry into the collusion-linked loyalist paramilitary murder of the lawyer in 1989.

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His widow and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Geraldine Finucane, the widow of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, speaking during a press conference at St Comgall's - Ionad Eileen Howell centre in Belfast

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made the announcement to the House of Commons.

Speaking later in Belfast, Mrs Finucane said it had been a “long journey” to this point.

She said: “I look forward to having the opportunity to participate in a statutory inquiry and expose publicly the whole truth behind the murder of my husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has always been the objective of the campaign that my family and I have pursued for the last 35 years.

“We have only ever been concerned with uncovering the truth.

“It is this that has kept us going. It is the thing that has been missing, all these years.”

Mrs Finucane became emotional as she delivered her statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she did not believe the murder of her husband was “simply the work of gunmen who killed him”.

She added: “An independent, statutory public inquiry is and was the only way to bring the whole truth behind the murder of Pat Finucane into the light of day.”

Mrs Finucane said she believed the public inquiry could be a “watershed moment” in dealing with legacy cases in Northern Ireland.

She added: “If a public inquiry in to the murder of Pat Finucane can finally publicly examine all of the collusion that plagued our society for so many years, then there is hope that the real process of healing can begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The murder of Pat Finucane is the last remaining Weston Park case.

“It is high time it was properly investigated, publicly examined, and finally resolved.

“I believe that my family deserve this after so many years. Pat Finucane deserves this after so many years.

“Society as a whole deserves this, after so many years. After 35 years of cover-ups, it is time for truth.”