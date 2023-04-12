The US President, whose administration has long taken a close interest in Northern Irish affairs and the impact of Brexit on the region, heaped praise on Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen as he offered his seal of approval to the agreement.

Speaking at Ulster University in Belfast city centre, he said Brexit created “complex challenges” for Northern Ireland.

“I encouraged the leaders of the UK and the EU to address the issues in a way that served Northern Ireland’s best interest,” he said.

US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. Photo credit: Liam McBurneyPA Wire

“I deeply appreciate the personal leadership of Prime Minister Sunak and European Commissioner Von der Leyen to reach an agreement.

“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement that they are preserved and strengthened.

“Negotiators listened to business leaders across the UK and Ireland who shared what they needed to succeed, and I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment in Northern Ireland.”

The framework was unveiled in February as a means of adapting the Northern Ireland Protocol to deal with trade disruption between the region and the rest of the UK.

It has been formally signed off by both the UK and the EU but the DUP – the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland – has expressed concerns about the deal and has shown no sign of returning to powersharing at Stormont.

Mr Biden, who expressed his hope that powersharing could be restored soon, said his special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, would “supercharge” work to encourage more investment in the region and help it realise its “enormous economic potential”.

The US president said Mr Kennedy would lead a trade delegation of US companies to the region later in the year.

Irish Government officials have said that Mr Biden will no longer travel by helicopter to Co Louth due to bad weather conditions.