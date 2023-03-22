Windsor Framework: House of Commons votes in favour of implementation of Stormont Brake part of Northern Ireland deal

A total of by 515 MPs voted in favour with 29 against – a majority of 486.

The division list showed 22 Conservative MPs rebelled to vote against the Stormont brake regulations.

They included former party chairman Sir Jake Berry, former cabinet minister Simon Clarke and former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows MPs attending a debate ahead of a vote on a motion to approve the draft Windsor Framework. Photo by -/PRU/AFP via Getty Images

Six DUP MPs and independent MP Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) also opposed the regulations.

Earlier in the Commons, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had said he cannot commit to the Government that “we will restore the political institutions”.

He said: “Surely our shared objective here… is to see the political institutions in Northern Ireland restored and therefore, we need to continue engaging with the Government to get this right. My party is committed to doing that.

“We are committed to continue working with the Secretary of State, working with the Prime Minister, and that has to be about delivering on the commitment given to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“That where EU law is applied to facilitate cross-border trade, that it does not impede our ability to trade with the rest of our own country within the internal market of our own country. That is the bottom line for us.

“And until that is resolved, I can’t commit to the Government that we will restore the political institutions – it’s what I want to do, but we need to get this right. I want Stormont restored on a sustainable basis, on a stable basis where there is cross-community consent and consensus. That does not exist at the moment.”

He said his party will continue to “work intensively to solve these issues… in the knowledge that what has already been achieved has been because we were not prepared to accept the undermining of Northern Ireland’s place within the union of the United Kingdom”.

The Stormont brake is more like a “Stormont fake”, a DUP MP said as he urged MPs to reject it.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson told the Commons: “The truth is, this is not a Stormont brake, it is a Stormont fake. It should be rejected by this House. It doesn’t project the Union, it doesn’t protect democracy in Northern Ireland, and it will not get the Assembly back and running again.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood (Foyle) said his party “don’t like the Stormont break”, but added: “The reality is we will vote for this because it has been made very clear that this is a vote on the whole framework and we have been through many a negotiation in the past.

“We know, we understand when the negotiation is done and a decision has to be made. In every single negotiation, in every single agreement, there has been, there have been parts of those agreements that we haven’t liked, but we have had to stomach it for the greater good of the people of Northern Ireland.