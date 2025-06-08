‘Wizard of Wembley’ Peter McParland is laid to rest in his native Newry
Known as the ‘wizard of Wembley’, McParland helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-final of the World Cup in 1958 and earned 34 caps for his country.
His death at the age of 91 was announced back in May – with his funeral taking place yesterday at St Mary’s Church in the city.
McParland was fondly remembered for his time at Aston Villa and famously scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 1957 FA Cup final.
Neil Jardine, first deputy president of the Irish FA, said: “It was a privilege to represent the Irish FA at today’s service. Peter McParland was one of our greats and represented Northern Ireland with distinction.
"I had the pleasure of speaking to his family and friends and it was fitting to witness such a large turnout on this important day. “