Peter McParland who sadly passed away at the age of 91

​Peter McParland, one of Northern Ireland’s footballing greats, has been laid to rest in his native Newry.

Known as the ‘wizard of Wembley’, McParland helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-final of the World Cup in 1958 and earned 34 caps for his country.

His death at the age of 91 was announced back in May – with his funeral taking place yesterday at St Mary’s Church in the city.

McParland was fondly remembered for his time at Aston Villa and famously scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 1957 FA Cup final.

Peter’s two sons Nicholas and Paul

Neil Jardine, first deputy president of the Irish FA, said: “It was a privilege to represent the Irish FA at today’s service. Peter McParland was one of our greats and represented Northern Ireland with distinction.