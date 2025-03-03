Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of an assault which occurred in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Sunday (March 2).

Sergeant Horner said: “Shortly before 3.30am, it was reported that a man and a woman had been walking in the High Street area, when two unknown males entered into a verbal altercation with them, before one of the males punched the man in the mouth, and also punched the woman to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and provided medical treatment to the female victim, before taking her to hospital for further assessment.

“One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a long sleeve burnt orange short jacket with dark bottoms and dress shoes. The other suspect is said to have been wearing a dark coloured short jacket, dark coloured t-shirt, and jeans.”

Sergeant Horner continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 225 of 02/03/25.”