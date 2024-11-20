The Hospital Parking Charges Act was passed in 2022 to scrap charges for patients, staff and visitors at public hospital sites in the region

Work is beginning at hospital sites across Northern Ireland in preparation for the removal of car parking charges in May 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will include the installation of more than 200 automatic number plate technology (ANPR) cameras at 16 sites.

The Hospital Parking Charges Act was passed in 2022 to scrap charges for patients, staff and visitors at public hospital sites in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was originally intended to be introduced in May this year but was deferred for two years following a request from former health minister Robin Swann due to budgetary pressures.

It has been estimated that providing and maintaining car parking services after charges end will cost the health service in the region of £10 million annually.

The site work beginning this week will involve some minor infrastructure work at car parks at Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast, Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and Craigavon Area Hospital.

Further hospital sites will see installation work commencing in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until the new system goes live in May 2026, charged parking arrangements will remain in place and car park users should continue to pay for their parking in the normal way.

Site location surveys have been undertaken by specialist engineers to prepare for the installation of ANPR cameras and associated engineering works.

The purpose was to assess the exact number, type and location of the cameras and to understand the environmental conditions of the locations.

Over the next few months, engineering teams will be erecting camera poles and installing other infrastructure at hospital sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology will be used to ensure that all motorists who enter sites are adhering to the terms and conditions of parking which will be displayed on signage and to target inappropriate parking.