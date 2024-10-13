Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ards and North Down Borough Council awarded its highest honour - the Freedom of the Borough - to Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service at a formal conferment ceremony in the City Hall in Bangor Castle on Saturday.

The event was attended by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Catherine Champion, The Minister of Health, Mike Nesbitt, local politicians and Firefighters and officiated by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Cllr Alistair Cathcart.

It paid tribute to NIFRS staff from all seven stations in Ards and North Down – both those in front line and administrative roles – for their dedication, bravery and service to duty.

It is only the fourth time the Freedom of the Borough has been awarded since Ards and North Down Borough Council was established in 2015, and only the 37th occasion since the first conferral in the area, 94 years ago in 1930.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, with Aidan Jennings (Chief Fire & Rescue Officer), as the Council bestowed its highest honour, the Freedom of the Borough, on the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service. Image: Ian Pedlow

Cllr Alistair Cathcart, Mayor of Ards and North Down, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour that a Council can bestow, and elected members were unanimous in deciding to recognise NIFRS in this way. Providing a service that touches the lives of so many of the residents in our Borough, you could not be more deserving.

He added: “It is hoped this honour goes some way to publicly recognise the outstanding work NIFRS does in Ards and North Down, and across Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Aidan Jennings, Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, officially received the award on behalf of NIFRS and said: “We are honoured to accept the Freedom of the Borough from Ards and North Down Borough Council who have recognised our commitment to serving our community. This success would not have been attained without the support and dedication of all our people.

"I know this accolade will be greatly appreciated by our people who play a crucial role in each of our seven stations across the Borough.

Mayor Alistair Cathcart in the NIFRS aerial platform. Image: Ian Pedlow

"I especially want to acknowledge our firefighters and support employees who live and work locally, and also our control room operators, trainers, support technicians and headquarters employees, many of whom live within the Borough, but work at other NIFRS locations.

Minister of Health, Mike Nesbitt, was delighted to attend the conferment and said: “It is a prestigious award and serves to highlight the tremendous contribution the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service makes to the local community.

“On 7 October, NIFRS personnel were among the emergency crews who attended the scene of the school bus crash in Carrowdore. I know I speak for the entire community, particularly those children and families caught up in that distressing incident, in expressing my gratitude for the fast and efficient way in which they responded, and for their expertise and professionalism.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is an invaluable service that has served our community tirelessly, and it is with great respect and admiration that I commend the Firefighters, past and present, for their unwavering dedication and bravery.

Crowds wave at the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart outside Bangor City Hall