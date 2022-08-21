Young man dies as a result of car crash in Co Antrim earlier this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stock image of a crash area. The accident happened on August 4 in Cullybackey

Police said the crash happened earlier this month, on Thursday August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.

It was reported to police at around 4pm that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.

“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died,” Sergeant Smart said.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...