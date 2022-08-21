News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out

Young man dies as a result of car crash in Co Antrim earlier this month

A 23-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim more than a fortnight ago.

By Staff Reporter
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 7:54 am
A stock image of a crash area. The accident happened on August 4 in Cullybackey
A stock image of a crash area. The accident happened on August 4 in Cullybackey

Police said the crash happened earlier this month, on Thursday August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.

It was reported to police at around 4pm that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.

“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died,” Sergeant Smart said.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101.”

Most Popular

Members of the public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

PoliceVolkswagen