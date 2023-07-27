Newcastle RNLI lifeboat crew rescues five people on yacht with failed equipment drifting towards rocks

Newcastle RNLI launched both their all-weather and inshore lifeboats following an alert from HM coastguard that a 36ft yacht with five people onboard, including two children, had reported that their equipment had failed and they were drifting, five miles east of Ardglass.

On arrival at the scene shortly after 3pm the lifeboat crew observed that the vessel was two miles west of St John’s Point and in danger of drifting onto rocks.

Conditions were moderate to rough, with a force five to six wind and visibility of less than two nautical miles. Some of the passengers were showing signs of fatigue and sea sickness.

The yacht was stopped from drifting into rocks. Photo courtesy of Newcastle RNLI

A decision was made that the lifeboat would tow the yacht to the safety of Newcastle Harbour with the station’s inshore lifeboat provide support on the last part of the journey.

Newcastle RNLI Launching Authority Daniel Curran said: ‘It was a busy day on station yesterday with a lot of lifeboat crew being present for a training exercise and scheduled inshore lifeboat maintenance.

"This ensured an extremely fast lifeboat launch and the crew were on scene with the casualties not long after the alarm was raised.

