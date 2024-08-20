City centre attack victim '˜hit with plastic chair'

Court | PA

This court case is now more than six years old. Please note that charges against one of the men, Mr Dinsdale, were dropped in early 2019, months after the hearing

A man seriously injured in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter had tried to pull a face mask off one of his alleged assailants, a court has heard. He sustained head wounds after being struck by a chair and knocked to the ground at the weekend, a judge was told.

Two men appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ian Dinsdale, 33, and Eamon Stewart, 39, allegedly carried out the attack close to a bar on Gordon Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The injured man, in his 30s, remains in hospital with serious head injuries.

CCTV footage was said to show a fight breaking out after he encountered Dinsdale, of Ashfield Gardens, and Stewart, from Chichester Mews – both in Belfast.

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton told the court: “The injured party tried to take a face mask from one of the two defendants, and then an altercation occurs.”

He claimed his client, Stewart, traded punches with the alleged victim before Dinsdale emerged and launched an attack with a plastic chair he was carrying.

Mr MacElhatton added: “He (Dinsdale) comes from behind Mr Stewart and hits the complainant, the complainant then falls and doesn’t get up again.”

Contending that the blow from the chair inflicted the injuries, the solicitor challenged the level of charge brought against Stewart.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall held that both accused could be connected to the grievous bodily harm allegations.

Police opposed their release from custody, claiming there was a risk of interference with witnesses.

A detective constable revealed statements are to be taken from bar security staff who identified the suspects.

Bail was granted, however, on conditions including a ban on entering the Cathedral Quarter and any contact between the two defendants.

Dinsdale avoided a curfew after telling Mrs Bagnall he takes his dog out for late-night walks to help with his mental health.

“I don’t sleep ... and it keeps me sane,” he explained.