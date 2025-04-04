Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby says everyone is raring to go ahead of the double-header against Romania

​Northern Ireland women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby says she is looking forward to watching her young side play ahead of a double-header against Romania.

Oxtoby’s team are due to face the Romanians in League B Group 1 at the Stadionul Arcul de Triumf in Bucharest on Friday.

And they will come up against them again on Tuesday (8 April) at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (7pm).

The senior women’s team trained in Leicester this week prior to flying out to Romania for the Women’s Nations League game.

​"We had a couple of days in Leicester before flying out. We're here now and we're looking forward to getting a feel for the pitch," Oxtoby told BBC Sport NI.

"The girls have been sensational in terms of their application and I'm really looking forward to watching them play."

Oxtoby revealed everyone in her 23-player squad is fit and raring to go.

And she also said the younger players and more experienced operators in her panel are gelling well.

"You can see that now in the performances on the pitch, that's really important," added the Australian.

"They have respect for each other and what we are trying to do.

"It's taken time to build that but we are in a really great place now and they are a delight to work with."

Skipper Simone Magill told BBC Sport NI that the squad are looking to kick on after battling to a 3-2 win against Bosnuia-Herzegovina after losing the first game away in Poland.

"Coming off the back of the last game we played against Bosnia, we know we made hard work of that but we have to take the positives from it,” she added.

"We showed character we showed to come back and win it. The key for us is to come out and give a full 90-minute performance.

"That's the thing we are really trying to focus on. The game gives us a chance to really focus on ourselves and go out and apply that."

Magill says the young squad is one that excites her.

"We're a young exciting squad and we're looking forward to this double-header," said the Birmingham City striker.