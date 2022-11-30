Northern Trust hospitals 'under extreme pressure' with 140 people in Emergency Departments
The Northern Trust has revealed that both their hospitals are under pressure today with 140 people in their Emergency Department.
In a Tweet the Northern Trust said: “Both our hospitals are under extreme pressure, 140 people are in our EDs with 80 people requiring admission.
"If you are feeling unwell contact ‘Phone First’
"Phone 0300 123 1 123 Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm
"Text Relay Number 18001 0300 123 1 123 or Interpreter Now App.”
This is the latest appeal the hospitals have released in the interests of making the public aware of potential waiting times.