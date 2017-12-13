Tent by north Belfast roadside advertised on Airbnb

For just £7 per night – plus a deposit of £73 – you and your partner can spend the night in a small tent in the middle of a north Belfast housing development.

Or so it seems from an offer which appears on Airbnb, the website used worldwide to rent out spare rooms and bed-and-breakfast space.

It is not clear when the offer appeared online, although Angelika Liam – the name given of the host who is offering the deal – joined the website in February 2016.

The News Letter attempted to try booking a stay via the website, but no dates were available.

The accommodation appears on the website beneath the headline: “Belfast under the stars”.

Judging by the accompanying picture, it consists of a grey two-man Quechua-style tent, pitched on a patch of grass next to what looks like a driveway.

It is beside a road, surrounded by houses.

The map on the website seems to locate the site just off the Whitewell Road.

The accommodation is described as an “entire tent”, which is “close to the beach, the zoo, Cavehill, family-friendly activities, public transport, golf course”.

The description adds: “You’ll love my place because of Irish hospitality. My place is good for couples and solo adventurers.”

Under it’s rules section, the hosts have stipulated: “No parties or events.”

Despite being near “family-friendly activities”, it also states: “Not safe or suitable for children (0-12 years)”.

Check-in time is flexible, it adds.

Other pictures advertising the tent include Belfast Castle’s gardens in north Belfast, plus a view of Harland and Wolff as seen from an east Belfast industrial estate (something which is a number of miles away from the Whitewell Road).

The News Letter tried to contact the hosts to see how much interest the post had generated.

At time of writing, a woman had replied to say that it had been posted by her husband, and that she thought it had since been removed.