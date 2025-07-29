Alan Lowry: The Open at Royal Portrush was not just sport, it showcased Northern Ireland

Alan Lowry is chair of FSB Northern Ireland

​The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July was nothing short of a triumph. With a projected economic impact of over £210 million, it not only delivered a world-class sporting event, but also served as a powerful platform to promote Northern Ireland on a global stage.

This year’s Open was the largest ever held outside of St Andrews, with a record-breaking 278,000 fans in attendance. From early morning tee times to bustling evenings in the town, Portrush was alive with energy, pride and international acclaim. I had the privilege of witnessing this first-hand, and what struck me most was the scale of collaboration—between the R&A, Royal Portrush, transport providers, airports, government agencies, and, importantly, businesses of all sizes.

It’s this spirit of partnership that made the event such a resounding success. It showcased Northern Ireland’s natural beauty, famous hospitality and, above all, its people. We proved to the world that we can deliver—at scale and with flair.

But for those of us in the business community, especially at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), it’s vital we recognise the role of local small businesses in making such events truly thrive. From retail and hospitality to transport and leisure, small firms are the bedrock of the economy on the Causeway Coast and throughout Northern Ireland. Many are family-run, community-anchored, and bring a uniquely Northern Irish flavour to the visitor experience.

We were proud that our own FSB Northern Ireland Development Manager, Roisin McAliskey, was in Portrush in the weeks leading up to the Open, showcasing some of the area’s best-known FSB member businesses on social media. This helped shine a light on the vital contribution they make — not only to the event itself, but to the wider local economy and tourism offering.

Encouragingly, early indications suggest that small businesses experienced a greater economic benefit from this year’s Open than in 2019. That’s no accident. Lessons were learned, and improvements were made. We have seen big investment in the local area since 2019, new hotels opening, hospitality provision on the rise and massive global destination exposure for positive reasons. And that’s the key takeaway as we look ahead.

This year marked the second of three Open Championships confirmed for Royal Portrush between now and 2040, following an agreement between the NI Executive and the R&A. Given the overwhelming success of this year's event, it’s possible that the next instalment will come much sooner than originally expected. When that happens, we must go further – closer collaboration with small businesses across the Causeway Coast to ensure the next Open is even bigger and better.

That means early engagement, practical support, and open communication. Local entrepreneurs have insight, experience, and solutions to offer. They know the challenges—and the opportunities—better than anyone.

As Chair of FSB Northern Ireland, I believe that when are all engaged together we drive local prosperity, create jobs, and strengthen communities. Major events such as the Open are not just sporting showcases—they are economic catalysts. And when we harness the energy of our small business sector, the impact can be truly transformative. Northern Ireland has once again proven it can deliver on a world stage. Now let’s keep building on that momentum—together.

Finally, congratulations to absolutely everyone involved in making this such a success; and last but not least, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler, the Open winner. Great to see a visitor to our shores shown such a response, however I do hope that when the Open returns to Portrush we get to see Rory McIlroy or another local boy take home the Claret Jug. What a week that would be!