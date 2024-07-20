Ben Lowry: I love being in Northern Ireland in July, even a bad one

People on Ballycastle seafront, yesterday, Friday, on a bright but mostly cloudy July day, for the Red Bull cliff diving. Temperatures reached 24 Celsius in Armagh yesterday. It has been damp at points this month. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

​It was drizzling on Thursday evening in Belfast. It rained a fair bit the week before.​ And last year was the wettest ever July.

This month seems less bad than July 2023 (yesterday reached 24 Celsius in Northern Ireland) but it has not been a great summer yet. Even so I am increasingly sure of my view that July is a good time to be in Northern Ireland.

Why? First, the climate is at its peak. Vegetation is in full bloom – a joy in a place as lush as Ulster. These are bad Julys yet it’s still pleasant.

Second, you never need heat on. I know some people light fires etc on those rare chilly July days but I think a light extra layer of clothes sorts it.

Third, related to second, it is the month when it is easiest to connect with outdoors, something humans evolved (or were created) to do.

Fourth, the days are shortening but still so long that it makes little difference. It is August before you notice that nights and mornings are darker and autumn is near.

Fifth, fewer people around means everything is less congested. Cycling, walking, driving are easier.

Sixth, news becomes manageable. Most of the year bursts with non-stop news. The summer is merely busy, as it is now (look how much is in this paper).

Last, we escape unbearable heat. On July 1 at the Somme memorial event in Belfast I apologised to an American couple for it being grey and spitting rain. Oh no, we are happy to be out of Chicago in 90 degrees Fahrenheit they said.