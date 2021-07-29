Birmingham should have been one of many probes into IRA

News Letter editorial

Ms Hambleton, who is sister of a victim of the atrocity, met Priti Patel yesterday to discuss such a probe.

But the prospect of a Birmingham inquiry merely highlights what could have been on legacy if there had not been such political weakness in the face of the republican onslaught on the past.

An imbalance in historic Troubles investigations has been building for more than a decade, and reached crisis proportions years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has been happening is stark, yet seems not to be widely appreciated so needs to be stated again and again.

Allegations against the security forces have been the dominant feature of legacy probes. Almost 100 legacy inquests were ordered, which were overwhelmingly deaths in which there were suggestions of state wrongdoing.

The police ombudsman has a caseload of hundreds of claims against the RUC.

The courts have been cluttered with civil actions against the UK state, almost all of them funded by legal aid.

The Bloody Sunday inquiry lasted more than a decade and cost £200m, while the Ballymurphy inquest became in effect a major public inquiry.

Meanwhile, Op Kenova has become to a large extent focused on claims against the state due to the Glennane aspect. It was also alarming that state elements potentially faced criminal charges in relation to their running of IRA informers, when we should celebrate the penetration of that group.

It became clear the Stormont House legacy plan would not bring proper balance to this scandal. It did not, for example, have a process for examining Irish extradition policy, which was so friendly to terrorists. Yet London lets Dublin to scold the UK on legacy.