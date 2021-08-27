After yet another IRA chant at the feile republicans must own up and confront bigotry in their own ranks

Feile an Phobail

In case you thought this was an aberration, similar sentiments had been heard at last year’s Féile an Phobail, and the year before, and the year before.

In fact, it has become a bit of a tradition.

For instance, in 2014 a member of a group called The Druids shouted to the audience that British soldiers and “their Orange comrades” should “f**k off back to England where they came from”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“F*** your Union Jack, we want our country back” has also been heard sung by the crowd.

As someone from east Belfast said to me, if the equivalent had happened at the Eastside Arts Festival, celebrating loyalist paramilitaries, it would have been the end of the festival.

But some seem content to shrug it off as youthful exuberance and a celebration of culture.

Declan Kearney, two weeks before this year’s Feile, had written in An Phoblacht: “Sinn Fein has consistently argued that sectarian bigotry and sectarian segregation remain key barriers to building a better future.

“Society in the north of Ireland needs to adopt an absolute zero-tolerance against displays of sectarian hate and bigotry.”

Fine words. But a young man from a unionist family who was present at Falls Park told his father afterwards: “Dad, I’ve never been more uncomfortable in my life.”

To the thousands who had suffered at the hands of the IRA, the spectacle was deeply offensive.

To those of us working for a new Northern Ireland characterised by respect and co-operation, it was very discouraging.

Of course, displays of sectarianism are not confined to Feile.

Sectarianism has a long history in all traditions.

The Twelfth of July, the marching season, and bonfires, have all contributed to the toxicity of our competing cultures, but Unionism and Loyalism have spent a couple of decades working hard to reduce sectarianism.

There is much still to do, but there are fewer ‘blood and thunder’ bands, fewer posters and emblems on bonfires, fewer paramilitary flags and fewer contentious parades.

Last Sunday, I participated in a parade in east Belfast commemorating the battle of Messines.

Friends from Donegal and Dublin (including Senator Gerard Craughwell) joined with Belfast marchers lead by the Albertbridge Accordion Band, playing exclusively WW1 and hymn tunes.

It was a profoundly respectful and inclusive event. Unionism has much still to do, including seeing the end of paramilitarism, and the hard work continues.

A refusal to acknowledge that there was anything wrong with the Falls Park event is deeply concerning.

To a Unionist, it is the glorification of terrorism and indoctrination of young people into a philosophy of political violence.

It cannot be the basis on which to build a peaceful future, indeed it almost guarantees a troubled, contentious future.

It is good to celebrate culture. But if you do it by stirring up sectarian hatred against the other side, whether that is around a bonfire or in Falls Park, it is unacceptable, wrong and cannot be condoned.

Republicanism needs to take a long hard look at itself.

It presents an image to the world of being progressive, inclusive and tolerant.

It is not, it is deeply sectarian and needs to recognise it, not defend it.

In his article, Declan Kearney spoke of “the need to make our society a truly shared space”.

I could not agree with him more.

But a truly shared space is achieved when everyone works to challenge sectarianism wherever they encounter it and then replace it with genuine respect and partnership.

We all have plenty to do.

– Dr John Kyle is a retired east Belfast GP, and is a councillor with the PUP

More from the News Letter:

Click here: Sinn Fein boss Mary Lou McDonald heaps praise upon Martina Anderson after forcing her out of seat

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.