Ben Lowry: A reader’s generous cash donation for Ukraine is given to Black Santa

Dean Stephen Forde, of St Anne's Cathedral, Black Santa, receives a £400 donation for Ukraine, sent in an envelope from a News Letter reader, and handed over by the editor Ben Lowry on March 16, 2022

The author asked me to use it to help alleviate the suffering in Ukraine.

For a while I was unsure how best to process cash for such charitable purpose. Then I remembered Black Santa was sitting out again at St Anne’s Cathedral and gave it to him.

The reader gave a name in their letter but no phone number so it is unclear if they wanted publicity.

They know who they are, so thanks.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

