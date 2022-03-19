Ben Lowry: A snapshot of fuel prices between Bangor, Belfast and Lisburn

Petrol price of £1.74 and diesel price of £1.69 on the Ormeau Road in Belfast on Monday March 7, 2022. Prices are high everywhere in Northern Ireland, but there is some fluctuation from petrol station to station (Picture by Peter Morrison Press/Eye)

The cost of a litre of petrol ranged between 151.9p and 164.9pm, with most forecourts offering it at around 160p,

The cost of a litre of diesel had a narrower range of prices, between 167.9p and 174.9p, with the average price around the 170pm mark.

If I make a similar journey this weekend I will try to keep a note of the prices and publish it on our website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For weeks during the spring 2020 like everyone else I had almost no reason to drive but when the restrictions eased I recall filling up a tank of petrol for a price just under £1 a litre.

In 2020 I also purchased home heating oil at a price around £300 per 900 litres.

It hit £1,200 recently.

Apart from anything else, this fuel crisis has shown the value of radically improved fuel economy in cars.

Also the value of better built homes.

For some years I lived in a flat that was constructed to modern standards and so the heat was rarely needed after March or before November.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

•Ben Lowry: Northern Ireland needs a car ferry route from Larne to the Scottish coast

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.