Ben Lowry: ​Donald Trump behaves in the erratic way back in the White House that it was clear he would

By Ben Lowry
Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:48 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 07:25 BST
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. He seems to be abandoning Ukraine which is unpardonable in the face of the Russian invasion (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. He seems to be abandoning Ukraine which is unpardonable in the face of the Russian invasion (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
​All sorts of disturbing things are happening under the presidency of Donald Trump, as it was so obvious that they would.

He is of course right to try to restore America’s border.

He is of course right to oppose DEI – the diversity rules that promote people on grounds such as race and quota, rather than ability. He is of course right to demand that European countries pay more for defence.

He is of course right to defend his country. And so on.

But there are so many appalling things that he is doing.

First of all he shows contempt for the rule of law, which is unprecedented in a US president over the last century.

Second, he has no regard for trusted allies. He turns against them ferociously if they criticise him, and yet gushes and pals up to mortal enemies of the west if they flatter him.

Third, he is – it seems – abandoning Ukraine, which is unpardonable in face of the Russian invasion.

Fourth, he has appointed a conspiracy theorist to be in charge of health, Robert F Kennedy. This is a man who has given weight to the fraudulent, rubbish claims against the MMR vaccine.

I know unionists and conservatives in the UK who try to persuade themselves that Mr Trump is a friend, but he is utterly erratic and ​​​​​​an unreliable ally.

Ben Lowry (@Benlowry2) is News Letter editor

