Ben Lowry: ​Fine weather in May in Northern Ireland is hard to beat

When you get good weather in Northern Ireland in late May, you see almost the best possible conditions you can get in this part of the world.

​There is an old saying, ‘never cast a clout til May is out’ – a clout being a coat (something I did not know until adulthood!). The point is that May can be surprisingly chilly, even unpleasantly so. I well remember standing outside in a protest one early May day and it was cold.

But when May is warm and sunny then it is a joyous time. Not only are the days supremely long, they are getting longer. We have only reached the mid-point to the month, which means that the summer solstice is still seven weeks away.

There have been perfectly blue skies every day at the Balmoral Show this year, including today (Saturday) the last day. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Thus a sunny May day has none of the slight melancholy of a fine day in August, when it is hard to forget the fact that autumn is coming up soon. Everything is in full bloom by this point in the calendar, which in NI means lushness.

We have many videos on our website of the glorious weather at Balmoral this week, and this article contains one above that shows spectators enjoying equestrian event on Thursday evening, when it was not just sunny but still warm.

Spells as perfect as this are rare. I remember one in May 1989 when I had exam work that I was evading!