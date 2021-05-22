Ben Lowry: If Joel Keys, aged 19, wants to help unionism, he should get a law degree

Joel Keys, 19, seen last week in his appearance before the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee

It drew an angry response both from republicans, who said that I was denying agency to an adult, and from loyalists, who said that he was an articulate and important voice.

Let me then re-phrase my criticism in a more constructive way.

It is good to see young people in politics, but societies rightly give weight to experience and age.

It is why you cannot do things such as smoke until you are 16, vote until 18, or, in the US, drink until 21.

It is why safety experts say that young drivers are more likely than older to be reckless until their mid 20s, when the part of the brain that understands of risk fully develops.

When I was a teenager I was keen to get behind the wheel, and I recall being depressed to find that some insurers would not cover drivers under 30 for faster cars (which then appealed to me but have long since not done).

Respect for age is why you can’t be a US senator until 30.

So while Joel Keys is articulate, I still do not think him a credible witness for MPs. Instead, if bright young unionists want to fight republicans, they should get a law degree — as Jamie Bryson is doing.

Republicans have for decades known the importance of law. They are increasingly adept at exploiting ‘rights’ provisions to advance political, almost constitutional, change.

I see no emerging generation of lawyers inclined to argue against this very serious development.

• Ben Lowry (@BnLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor

• Ben Lowry: Instead of 'moving on' from IRA funeral, we still need proper answers

Alistair Bushe