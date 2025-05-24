Ben Lowry: It has been such extraordinary weather in Northern Ireland that I almost welcome the rain

​I never thought I would welcome rain in Northern Ireland.

And I cannot pretend that as it is drizzling as I write this on Friday evening I am thrilled about it.

But I in no way feel cheated the way you often do in this country when the weather turns for the worse.

Some of the last of the long spell of Northern Ireland sunshine as seen in a residential street in east Belfast, looking down towards Knock Junction, at midday yesterday Friday May 23 2025

We have just seen the (probable) end of one of the most stunning weather spells in spring in the history of NI.

The BBC is saying provisionally that it is the sunniest spring ever. We at the News Letter are working on our own tally, and not only is that likely to be so but we are heading towards one of the sunniest Mays on record. It depends on the remaining eight days of the month – there might be very little more sunshine or there might be two dozen or more hours of it, pushing us towards the records.

There was an evening at the Balmoral show that was so sunny and warm that it had a dusty feel that was glorious (see video on this story above), but I have only ever really experienced in southerly, very sunny countries that are much closer to the desert than us.

So while I would liked a few more weeks of the sun, the damp conditions are almost a relief.

And while I love holidaying in sunny places, increasingly I think that it would be almost tedious if the sun was beating down day after day after day.