Ben Lowry: ​Ireland deserves a Trump-style lecture from the UK given its shameful legacy legal action against Britain, but it never gets it

Simon Harris loftily sought opinions on legacy in Stormont this week while his government is suing the UK on the matter

​President Donald Trump’s encounter with his South African counterpart in the White House this week was extraordinary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US commander-in-chief has come under fire for ambushing Cyril Ramaphosa with fake claims of a genocide against white farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics have rounded on the claim that such farmers are facing a ‘genocide’ and fact checkers have gleefully debunked any such notion. But a few things struck me about the encounter, one of which was how weak national western leaders often now are.

For example, could you imagine a UK leader dimming the lights in Downing Street while a Taoiseach was visiting and showing him a video of IRA atrocities? It is unthinkable, yet there is a case to be made that that is exactly what should be done, given how outrageous it is that the Republic is suing Britain over legacy. More on that below.

As to Mr Trump’s encounter, while he was – as he so often is – loose with the facts in a deplorable way, he was at least prepared to challenge South Africa as to the racist treatment of whites, amid the country’s slide into poverty and corruption and incompetence.

The slide has been slower than it was in Zimbabwe, but is heading in the same direction for white landowners – which is either the confiscation of their land, or their intimidation off it, followed by the ruin of the nation’s agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could plausibly argue that white people are such a tiny minority in either Zimbabwe or South Africa (the latter had a far larger white population than the former) that they have lost completely in the democratic system and the majority of those populations can do what they want. But that at the very least breaches the spirit of the new South Africa we were promised in 1994.

I think it is very unfortunate and clearly wrong to refer to a genocide of whites in South Africa, just as it is wrong to refer to ethnic cleansing of Protestants in places such as Fermanagh. There was clear attempted ethnic cleansing in those parts, but that the UK security forces prevented such (here is link to an article that I wrote previously about how one-sided the Troubles were in the west, an almost entirely republican onslaught with barely any retaliation from unionists). If that attempted ethnic cleansing had been successful, then tens of thousands of Protestants would have fled Fermanagh.

Ethnic cleansing is a word better applied to whites in South Africa than Protestants in NI, because I think that whites will dwindle in number in SA, due both to subtle pressure and the country heading towards becoming a semi failed state. A genocide is like something that happened in Rwanda, with hundreds of thousands of people massacred and – mercifully – there has been nothing even approaching that in Zimbabwe or South Africa, even though there have been scores of murders of farmers.

The distinguished writer RW Johnson this week pointed out that while President Trump was wrong about ‘genocide’ he had been too soft on President Ramaphosa. He slammed the American leader for being so “spectacularly uninformed” that he did not seem to know that South Africa is trying to overthrow the dollar as a reserve currency, is seeking comradely relations with the Chinese Communist Party, and is cosy with Hamas (I would add that Mr Trump seems not to care that Ireland, which always gets special treatment in the US as I wrote in this article back in 2023, is pushing SA along in its despicable legal case against Israel).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So back to Ireland and back to the success of the security forces here during the Troubles in preventing republican bloodshed turning into fully fledged ethnic cleansing. As readers of this column will be aware I am not only appalled by the moral collapse around legacy, I fear it is about to edge even more anti state. This is because the Labour government might well strike some sort of deal with the Republic to drop its legal action against the UK.

Yet Simon Harris was in Stormont, loftily seeking opinions on how to jointly sort legacy with the UK: a nation that is suing Britain for a shelved conditional amnesty when it has pursued a flagrant de facto amnesty for IRA. And there is essentially no pushback. How much Mr Harris deserves a dimming of lights in Downing Street and the playing of a video on how Irish extradition refusals enabled a sectarian onslaught on the border.

Instead, he can always be assured a gushing reception from Keir Starmer and Hilary Benn.