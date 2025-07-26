Ben Lowry: It is good to see funds for the A75 road from Stranraer - but it is only for a study and any upgrade remains a distant prospect

The A75 stretches from Stranraer to the English border past Dumfries. Almost all of its 97 miles is single carriageway (from Google Maps)

​This week a grant was announced for the A75 road in Scotland, which runs from Cairnryan (actually from Stranraer, with a link road to Cairnryan) to the border with England.

​It was only £3 million, which – in addition to a previous £5m – will fund a feasibility study.

When I began writing about roads 25 years ago, a mile of dual carriageway cost about £1 million (I asked the relevant road building experts). Now roughly that entire £8m would be needed for a single mile of top quality road – the cost of infrastructure building has greatly outpaced general inflation, which itself has been fairly high.

The £8m fulfils a commitment in the deals to restore Stormont, and reassure unionists, in this case by improving connectivity with the mainland.

It saddens me that the upgrade of this route, in which cars travelling long distances get stuck behind lorries, is unlikely to happen for decades, if at all. But roads are now so expensive there is barely any money for them – the important Stonehenge tunnel scheme, for example, has been scrapped.

The better route to southern England is now via Dublin and Holyhead. Why? Because there are expressway roads from Belfast to Dublin port and from Holyhead all the way to Calais.

I support tolling to fund roads. As an AA leader once said to me, they would prefer no tolling because motorists pay so much tax, but if it is a choice between no road for 20 years or tolling, they back tolling.