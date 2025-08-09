Barry McIlheney, who grew up in north Belfast, edited a pop magazine called Smash Hits, which Ben Lowry's generation remembers well

​This week I was at the memorial service for Barry McIlheney held in east Belfast, a music writer.

We were covering the event, at St Mark’s Church of Ireland, but I also wanted to pay journalistic respects to Mr McIlheney, 67, who died suddenly in Spain, where he lived.

I am sorry to say that I never met him. But his past struck a chord with me. Mr McIlheney edited a pop music magazine Smash Hits, which my generation will remember well. It has particular resonance with me because in 1983, nearing age 11, I moved from reading comics to a music magazine Number One. It was set up as a rival to Smash Hits, which was then biweekly (Number One was weekly). In 1986, Mr McIlheney became editor of Smash Hits, which was a fine publication. That was when I began to lose interest in pop and got more interested in politics, but I now learn that he greatly increased its sales, and won the circulation war.

