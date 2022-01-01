Ben Lowry: People embrace measures such as jabs and tests to avoid lockdowns

It is hard to take four swabs from the back of your throat, writes Ben Lowry

I picked up a packet some months ago, but have only started to use them much, so have not yet exhausted the supply.

Personally I find it hard indeed to take four swabs from the back of my throat, without touching my tongue, in the manner described in diagrams in the packet’s accompanying instructions, without throwing up. This makes me a bit concerned as to the accuracy of the (so far negative) results I have had.

I was impressed by the woman at a drive-in testing centre in Bangor I went to a couple of months ago, who — like a dentist skilled at dealing with nervous patients — got me to open my mouth, say ahh, and then suddenly had snatched a sample before I had time to hesitate.

It is interesting to learn that demand for the tests is so great. It tallies with something I wrote a fortnight ago, that for all the vaccine sceptics and so on, the public overwhelmingly accepts scientific advice about testing, about jabs, and about other precautions.

And yet people are most slack about avoiding gatherings. Why? Because the human impulse to be sociable is so powerful.

This is why I label myself a pro-vaccine lockdown sceptic. It is my deep dislike of the devastation caused by lockdown that makes me embrace the other measures.

Incidentally, a relative from London was over and we went for coffee in a premises that has a licence. She said she has never been asked for proof of jab there.

I think this shows our prudence, but I know anti vaxxers won’t agree.

This week it is from Professor William JV Neill, who mentions the failure of any unionist politician to attend the funeral of Seamus Heaney.

I too thought that absence appalling. Heaney was a literary great.

He recognised the tribal instincts that we have, but in his brilliance transcended them.

