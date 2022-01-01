Ben Lowry: The absence of any unionists at Seamus Heaney’s funeral was appalling

On page 17, we publish another extract from a pro Union book to which I and others contributed a chapter.

By Ben Lowry
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 7:21 am
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 7:24 am
The late Nobel Prize winning poet Seamus Heaney

This week it is from Professor William JV Neill, who mentions the failure of any unionist politician to attend the funeral of Seamus Heaney.

I too thought that absence appalling. Heaney was a literary great.

He recognised the tribal instincts that we have, but in his brilliance transcended them.

